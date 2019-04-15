Nursultan Nazarbayev received Prosecutor General Gizat Nurdauletov

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM First President of Kazakhstan-the Leader of the Nation Nursultan Nazarbayev has received today Prosecutor General Gizat Nurdauletov, the press service of Akorda informs.

During the meeting, Nursultan Nazarbayev was informed of the state of law and order in the country and protection of people's rights in socio-economic sphere.

The Prosecutor General reported to the Leader of the Nation on the results of humanization of the country's criminal law and improvement of Kazakhstan's position in the world ranking of prison population.



The meeting also discussed the activity of the Prosecutor General's office and the Government on protection of citizens' rights in settlement of labour disputes and disagreements.

Nursultan Nazarbayev pointed out the importance of ensuring an appropriate control over the process of decreasing inspections of SMEs.