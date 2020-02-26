  • kz
    Nursultan Nazarbayev received Turkish political scientist Kürşad Zorlu

    17:33, 26 February 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM First President Nursultan Nazarbayev has received today well-known Turkish political scientist, Professor Kürşad Zorlu, Kazinform reports.

    At the meeting, the Elbasy thanked Kürşad Zorlu for his interest in the study of the history of formation of Kazakhstan.

    In turn, Kürşad Zorlu thanked Nursultan Nazarbayev for the meeting and highlighted the outstanding merits of the First President in building the independent Kazakhstan, according to the press service of Elbasy.



