    Nursultan Nazarbayev received Vice Premier Zhumagaliyev

    18:39, 09 October 2018
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has received Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Zhumagaliyev, Akorda reports. 

    The latter reported on the results of the investment forums held in New York and London.

    As Zhumagaliyev said, a number of panel sessions was held for potential foreign investors. The sessions were focused on privatization in Kazakhstan, investments into certain economic sectors, revival of the Great Silk Road, development of transport logistics and the role of innovations in digitalization and activities of the Astana International Financial Centre.

    Besides, Deputy PM reported on the results of bilateral meetings held as part of investment forums.

    Following the meeting the President of Kazakhstan encharged him with tasks.

