Nursultan Nazarbayev received Zhanseit Tuimebayev

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Leader of the Nation Nursultan Nazarbayev has received Chief of the Secretariat, Deputy Chairman of the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan Zhanseit Tuimebayev, Kazinform reports citing the press service of the First President.

The President was briefed on the current activity of the Assembly and the measures launched to fulfill the objectives outlined at its XXVII Session.



Nursultan Nazarbayev pointed out the importance of the Assembly's work on preservation of stability and strengthening unity within the society.



"The People's Assembly of Kazakhstan is a unifying factor of our society. The main objective of the Assembly today is to consolidate the society for the sake of unity of the nation. We will lose all our achievements without stability," said the Leader of the Nation.



In turn, Zhanseit Tuimebayev said the representatives of ethno-cultural associations had expressed special gratitude to the First President of Kazakhstan for preserving peace and harmony as well as for the progress in the country's economic development.