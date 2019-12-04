  • kz
    Nursultan Nazarbayev receives Almatykitap publishing house CEO

    17:00, 04 December 2019
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev received chairwoman of the board of directors of Almatykitap baspasy LLP (publishing house) Eleonora Batalov, the Elbasy’s press service reports.

    Nursultan Nazarbayev highlighted her contribution to the development of the country’s publishing.

    He also added that Almatykitap publishes interesting and good books.

    Batalova, in her turn thanked Nursultan Nazarbayev for his merits to build independent and prosperous Kazakhstan.

