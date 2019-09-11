  • kz
    Nursultan Nazarbayev receives Bauyrzhan Baibek

    17:31, 11 September 2019
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev received Deputy Chairman of Nur Otan Party Bauyrzhan Baibek, the press service of the Elbasy reports.

    The latter reported on the progress of implementation of the party reloading program, measures taken to boost Jas Otan youth wing activities.

    Baibek also reported on the party counseling offices opened to promptly respond and resolve people’s burning problems in the regions.

    Following the talks, the Party Chairman gave certain tasks.



