Nursultan Nazarbayev receives Chairman of Constitutional Council

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev received Chairman of the Constitutional Council of Kazakhstan Kairat Mami, Kazinform cites Akorda.

At the meeting, Kairat Mami reported to the Head of State on the implementation of the constitutional reform, and the Constitutional Council's results and plans for the forthcoming period.

The President of Kazakhstan pointed out that the Constitutional Council is the governmental authority that must ensure the supremacy of the Constitution, and drew attention to the need for further uncovering of its potential.

"All laws and regulatory legal acts being adopted by the Parliament, governmental authorities of the country, must fully comply with the provisions and propositions of the Constitution," Nursultan Nazarbayev said.

Besides, the Chairman of the Constitutional Council informed the Head of State of the preparations for the celebrations of the Republic of Kazakhstan Constitution Day.