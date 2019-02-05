Nursultan Nazarbayev receives First Deputy Chairman of Nur Otan Party

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has held today a meeting with First Deputy Chairman of the Nur Otan Party Maulen Ashimbayev, the press service of Akorda informs.

At the meeting, Maulen Ashimbayev reported to Nursultan Nazarbayev on the preparations for the 18th Party Congress to be held at the end of February this year. In addition, the First Deputy Chairman of the Nur Otan Party presented the report on the results of the work done by the Party in 2018.

Concluding the meeting, the President of Kazakhstan entrusted Ashimbayev with mapping out the 2030 Program of the Party.