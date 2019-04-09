Nursultan Nazarbayev receives FM Atamkulov

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan - the Leader of the Nation Nursultan Nazarbayev has received Minister of Foreign Affairs Beibut Atamkulov, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the First President.

During the meeting, Nursultan Nazarbayev was reported on the current activity of the ministry and its future plans.



The First President stressed the importance of ensuring continuity of the foreign policy course and gradual implementation of measures to strengthen cooperation with Kazakhstan's strategic partners.



"Kazakhstan has recently seen tremendous political changes. We've demonstrated to the world that we're acting within the framework of the Constitution having ensured peaceful transition of power. It has been a remarkable event for everybody. It is crucial to follow the foreign policy course which has been chosen earlier. We should focus on our relations with the nearest neighbors. These relations should be trust-based," Nursultan Nazarbayev said.



The First President also pointed to the need to prepare thoroughly to the upcoming foreign visits and international events.



"Currently we should pay utmost attention to the following issues. First of all, the visit of the President of the Republic of Korea to Kazakhstan. Secondly, the visit to the People's Republic of China to participate in the One Belt, One Road forum. It is also crucial to organize elaborate preparation for the jubilee EAEU summit which will be held in our capital," Nursultan Nazarbayev added.



Minister Atamkulov, in turn, noted that that heads of international organizations highly appreciated the political changes in the country.