Nursultan Nazarbayev receives Head of National Security Committee

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The President of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev, has held a meeting with Chairman of the National Security Committee Karim Massimov, Kazinform cites refers to the press service of Akorda.

At the meeting, the Head of State highlighted the importance of ensuring security during international events hosted by the country, and once again expressed his gratitude for proper work of the law enforcement agencies during the Astana Expo 2017 specialized exhibition.



"I thanked the officers of the special and law enforcement agencies for the concerted efforts within all days of the Expo 2017 exhibition. They ensured the order and security for which they received a good appraisal from all the exhibition guests," Nursultan Nazarbayev said.

For his part, Karim Massimov reported on the current situation in the country and the measures taken to ensure national security.

"The situation in the country is stable. The special and law enforcement services did their work quite competently during the Expo 2017 exhibition in Astana," the Chairman of the National Security Committee said.



At the end, the President of Kazakhstan set a number of specific tasks.