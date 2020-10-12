  • kz
    Nursultan Nazarbayev receives Kazakh Trade Minister

    18:47, 12 October 2020
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Honorary Chairman of the Higher Eurasian Economic Council Nursultan Nazarbayev received Kazakh Trade and Integration Minister Bakhyt Sultanov, the Elbasy’s press service reports.

    The latter reported on the Ministry’s key work directions in transformation and further development of the trading system. Sultanov stated that the Ministry took the course to form an efficient multi-format trade and logistics infrastructure which includes the national commodity distribution system and regional hubs. Besides, he told about the work done to systemize intra-EAEU trade and lift 16 barriers.


    Economy Government of Kazakhstan First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation President
