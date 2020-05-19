Nursultan Nazarbayev receives Majilis Speaker

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev has received Majilis Speaker Nurlan Nigmatulin, Kazinform has learnt from the Elbasy’s press service.

During the meeting, Nursultan Nazarbayev was briefed on the current activities of the Nur Otan Party’s faction at the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament and control over the implementation of the pre-election program of the party.

Speaker Nigmatulin revealed that of 137 bills reviewed by the Majilis, 40 bills were developed by the deputies-members of the Nur Otan faction.

Elbasy was also informed of the proposals drafted by the Nur Otan faction for the economic rehabilitation package of the Government.