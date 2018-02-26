Nursultan Nazarbayev receives Minister of Information and Communications

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has held a meeting today with Minister of Information and Communications Dauren Abayev, the press service of Akorda reports.

During the meeting, the President was briefed on the implementation of the tasks outlined in the State-of-the-Nation Address "New Opportunities for Development amidst the Fourth Industrial Revolution".

Nursultan Nazarbayev highlighted the need to continue the work on introducing innovations and new technologies, as well as using the creative potential of "100 New Faces of Kazakhstan" project participants in that process.

Besides, the Head of State dwelled on the issue of the Kazakh language transition to the Latin-based script and underlined the importance of taking measures to enhance the status of the state language.

"The process of the transition to the Latin-based script is historically important for our nation. Alongside this, it is necessary to continue working on raising the status of the Kazakh language. The activities of the Parliament and the Government should be carried out in the state language. However, one must bear in mind the rights of citizens in this respect. It is necessary to provide the possibility of simultaneous interpretation for them," said the President of Kazakhstan.

Underlining the importance of a phased transition to the Latin-based script, the President instructed to thoroughly explore the issue of improving the methods of teaching the Kazakh language.

Moreover, Nursultan Nazarbayev put emphasis on the issues of ensuring cyber security and increasing the competitiveness of the domestic media.

The Head of State pointed to the need of improving the quality of TV series aired by domestic TV channels, and also stressed mass media's crucial role in the patriotic education of young people.

In the course of the meeting, Dauren Abayev reported to the President of Kazakhstan on the plans for the implementation of the Digital Kazakhstan Program and presented information on the measures to clarify its top-priority areas.

"We continue working on the implementation of the Digital Kazakhstan Government Program. The program covers 120 joint events, 20 of which will be completed this year," said the Minister of Information and Communications.

In addition, Dauren Abayev informed Nursultan Nazarbayev of the action plans of the Astana Hub international technology park that is being created within the infrastructure of the Astana Expo 2017 Exhibition Complex.

At the end of the meeting, the Head of State gave a number of specific instructions.