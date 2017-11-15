Nursultan Nazarbayev receives PM

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev, has held a meeting with Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

At the meeting, the Head of State highlighted the results of the work done by the Government since the turn of the year and emphasized the importance of continuing a proper implementation of the government industry-specific programs in various sectors of the economy.



"The current year is coming to an end. Much has been done over that time. We have held the EXPO, the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation Summit on Science and Technology. We are also implementing projects in other areas. On the whole, the economy is demonstrating stability," the President of Kazakhstan said.

For his part, Bakytzhan Sagintayev reported to Nursultan Nazarbayev on the results of socioeconomic development of the country for 10 months of 2017, pointing to the upward trend for a number of indicators.

"Following the results of ten months of this year, the GDP growth has amounted to 4 percent. The short-term economic indicators in all 6 sectors are on the rise. Besides, by the end of the year we expect a positive effect from implementing the projects aimed at increasing the country's transit and transport potential, " the Head of the Cabinet said.

Moreover, Bakytzhan Sagintayev informed the Head of State that the investment in fixed capital has increased by 6.5%. The Prime Minister underlined that the major growth for this indicator is ensured by ramping up the private investment in the country's economy.

At the end, the President of Kazakhstan gave a number of specific instructions.