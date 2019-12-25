Nursultan Nazarbayev receives Prosecutor General

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev has received the Prosecutor General, Kazinform refers to the press service of the First President.

The Prosecutor General informed Elbasy about the main results of activities within 2019 and the key tasks for the coming period.

In addition, the First President of Kazakhstan was reported on measures aimed at the protection of rights of citizens in socio-economic sphere.