Nursultan Nazarbayev receives Saudi Arabia's interior minister

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev, has held today a meeting with the Minister of the Interior of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Nayef bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the press service of Akorda informs.

At the meeting, the sides discussed the expansion of cooperation between Kazakhstan and Saudi Arabia.

The President of Kazakhstan underscored the contribution of Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Nayef to the strengthening of relations between the two nations.

"Saudi Arabia is our crucial and reliable partner in the Islamic world. We are interested in further deepening of political and economic ties between our states. Therefore, I have invited Saudi Arabia's King Salman and the Crown Prince to visit Kazakhstan," said Nursultan Nazarbayev.



In turn, the Saudi Arabian Minister of Interior thanked the Head of State of Kazakhstan for the meeting and emphasized that he is making his visit to Kazakhstan on behalf of Saudi Arabia's leadership.

