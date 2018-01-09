Nursultan Nazarbayev receives US Ambassador

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has held a meeting with US Ambassador to the Republic of Kazakhstan George A. Krol, the press service of Akorda says.

Underscoring George Krol's special role in developing the relations between the United States and Kazakhstan, the Head of State emphasized that today's meeting is held in the run-up to his official visit to the United States of America.

"For 26 years, we have built friendly relations between our countries, have signed over 70 interstate, intergovernmental and interdepartmental agreements," the President of Kazakhstan said.

During the meeting, Nursultan Nazarbayev also noted the importance of the agreements, reached together with U.S. President Donald Trump, regarding the priorities of strategic partnership, including counterterrorism, strengthening of nuclear non-proliferation regime, and further extension of trade, economic and investment cooperation.

"Nearly 500 US-invested companies are operating in Kazakhstan, of which over 140 are joint ventures. They are producing goods and exporting their products to other countries," the Head of State said.

In turn, George A. Krol thanked the President of Kazakhstan for highly esteeming his diplomatic activities in the Republic of Kazakhstan and expressed his confidence that the forthcoming visit will strengthen the ties between the two states to a greater extent.