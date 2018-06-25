Nursultan Nazarbayev, Recep Erdogan hold phone conversation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has held today a telephone conversation with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Kazinform cites the Head of State's press service.

During the telephone conversation, the Head of State congratulated Recep Erdogan on being reelected as the President of the Republic of Turkey.

Nursultan Nazarbayev emphasized that Recep Tayyip Erdogan's victory in the presidential election is a compelling evidence of the support of the Turkish people for the policy he pursues.

In turn, the Turkish leader thanked the President of Kazakhstan and underlined that the election was held in conformity with democratic principles and upon the population's universal participation.

In addition, Nursultan Nazarbayev and Recep Erdogan discussed the issues of further deepening of the constructive dialogue between the two fraternal countries.