Nursultan Nazarbayev reminds of Kazakh, Tatar peoples' common historical ties

KAZAN. KAZINFORM - The relations between Kazakhstan and Tatarstan are an essential component in our strategic partnership with Russia, President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev said at the Kazan Federal University.

The Head of State highlighted that Kazakhstan treats the fraternal Tatarstan in a special way due to our common historical roots, the similarity of the languages, customs, and traditions.

"Kazakhs and Tatars are close to each other. When talking, we do not need an interpreter. We have common Turkic heritage, our interaction is steeped in history that has been going on since the time of the Great Turkic Khaganate, and subsequently the Golden Horde," Nursultan Nazarbayev pointed out.

The Head of State mentioned a number of historical facts as an example. For instance, the Kazakh President reminded that Syuyumbike, a ruler of the Kazan Khanate, was a descendant of the great Yedigei bi. Also, he said that the legacy of Assan Kaigy, a poet and philosopher, is common to our peoples.

Besides, Nursultan Nazarbayev mentioned that in the late 19th and early 20th century, Kazakh newspapers, magazines, and books were published in Tatarstan. Tatar scientists, writers also made scientific works and artworks about the life of Kazakhs.

"Before the October Revolution, 434 various books in Kazakh were published in Kazan. Over 2 million copies were printed. The books included the works by our great poet and philosopher, Abai Qunanbaiuly. The Yaushev brothers helped to publish famous "Aikap", the first Kazakh magazine," the Kazakh leader continued.

As to Kazakhstan, it became the home and the place for the beginning of creative life of such prominent Tatars as Latif Khamidi, Rashid Abdullin, Fuat Mansurov and the Tatar classical author, Gabdulla Tuqay, who began his creative activity in the town of Uralsk, where a special museum commemorating his life and works was opened.

"The historical bonds of friendship between the Kazakh and Tatar peoples have become a strong foundation for cooperation between Kazakhstan and Tatarstan in the modern period. The contribution to this is traditionally made by the 250-thousand Tatar diaspora of our citizens, who, together with us, are building a new Kazakhstan," the Head of State said, also recalling that the capitals of the two countries, Astana and Kazan, are sister cities, while Almaty and Kazan are partner cities.