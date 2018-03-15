Nursultan Nazarbayev’s book presented in Baku

BAKU. KAZINFORM - In Baku, the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Azerbaijan presented the book of President Nursultan Nazarbayev "The Age of Independence", Kazinform reports.

The meeting was attended by members of the Club of Kazakhstan Friends, Association of Friendship "Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan" named after Heydar Aliyev, representatives of public, political, scientific and cultural circles of Azerbaijan and mass media.

During his speech Ambassador of Kazakhstan Beibit Issabayev told the attendees about the main content of the book, which narrates about 33 main achievements of Kazakhstan made during the 25 years of independence.





He underlined that the book mainly focuses on the stages of construction of new Kazakhstan, analysis of internal logic and mechanisms of decision making in response to the hardest internal and external challenges of the first decades of independence.

The guests gave a high appraisal to the role of the book in modern political science.

President of "Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan" Association, Professor Eldar Gunaidyn underlined that the book gives an exact evaluation to the past, present and future, and should be "The Book of the Books" for those who care about the destiny of independent Kazakhstan.





Professor of the Slovenian University of Baku Nizam Mamedov-Tagisoy shared his opinion that the book of Kazakhstan President serves as fundamental initial points for Turkic people.