Nursultan Nazarbayev's book presented in Bishkek

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Kazakh Embassy in the Kyrgyz Republic hosted a presentation of The Era of Independence, a book by President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev, Kazinform cites the Kazakh MFA press service.

The event was attended by over 150 representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in Kyrgyzstan, ministries and agencies, the People's Assembly of Kyrgyzstan, the Kazakh diaspora, media, socio-political and business circles of Kyrgyzstan, as well as Kazakh investors.

Kazakh Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan Karim Kokrekbayev underlined in his speech that The Era of Independence outlines the key principles, mechanisms and key drivers of Kazakhstan's model of development, three waves of the country's modernization focused on dismantling the totalitarian system and building a market economy.

"The main advantage of the book is that it is narrated by the Head of our state, who was the most proactive participant of all the historical events and processes described," he said.





According to the ambassador, the book is absolutely in tune with the President's State-of-the-Nation Address aimed at the introduction of new technologies, as well as with the President's Five Social Initiatives announced by Nursultan Nazarbayev during a joint session of the Kazakh Parliament chambers.

The other speakers also focused on the major stages in building the new Kazakhstan and Kazakhstan's development model. In particular, Former Aide to the Kazakh President and Honored Scientist, Doctor of Economics Serik Primbetov underscored that all the achievements did not come easily to the country as they required scientific substantiation, consolidation of efforts of all Kazakhstanis who got involved with the large-scale modernization of the economy, political reorganization of the country, improvement of interethnic relations, and qualitative reforms in all sectors of life. All this is presented in the President's book as a live dialogue with the reader, he added.



In conclusion, the Kazakh diplomat drew the event participants' attention to the book chapters related to Kazakhstan's cooperation with the countries of Central Asia and bilateral relations with Kyrgyzstan. He also stressed that The Era of Independence will be of interest to wide audiences both in our country and abroad.

The guests highly praised the role and place of the book in the modern political science.