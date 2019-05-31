Nursultan Nazarbayev’s historic decision discussed in Ankara

ANKARA. KAZINFORM - Ankara hosted "Nursultan Nazarbayev's Historic Decision and the Future of Kazakhstan" event organized by the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the Republic of Turkey, the Kazakhstan-Turkey Friendship Association, Ahmet Yesevi Foundation, Kazinform correspondent reports.

In attendance were Kazakhstan Ambassador to Turkey Abzal Saparbekuly, Chief Adviser to the President of the Republic of Turkey Yalçın Topçu, Professor of the Ahi Evran University Kursad Zorlu, Head of the Kazakhstan-Turkey Friendship Association Feyzullah Budak, President of Ahmet Yesevi Foundation Namık Kemal Zeybek, state and public figures of Turkey, representatives of mass media, Kazakhstani youth studying in Turkey, and representatives of the Kazakh diaspora.



As the meeting started, Abzal Saparbekuly told the attendees about the way the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan - Yelbasy, Nursultan Nazarbayev, came to power in hard times and turned the country into a highly-respected state in the international arena in a short span of time.





Ambassador Saparbekuly spoke about the presidential election in Kazakhstan scheduled for June 9. The attendees noted that this political event will be a new stage in the history of the country. They expressed confidence that the upcoming election will bring positive results in the further development of Kazakhstan, Kazakh-Turkish relations, and, on the whole, for Eurasia.



At the end of the meeting, the speakers were presented with "Kokborі" collectible coins of the National Bank of Kazakhstan.

