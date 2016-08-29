Nursultan Nazarbayev's initiatives in nuclear disarmament process are highly praised- Nigmatulin

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Majilis Speaker Nurlan Nigmatulin met with Speaker of the Legislature of the Marshall Islands Kenneth Kedi within the framework of the international conference titled "Building a Nuclear-Free World" in Astana.

Having noted the importance of the events dedicated to the 25th anniversary of closing of the Semipalatinsk Nuclear Test Site and the International Day against Nuclear Tests N. Nigmatulin stressed the historic significance of the decision of President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev to renounce the fourth largest nuclear arsenal.

"The initiatives of Kazakhstan in the nuclear disarmament processes and nuclear weapons non-proliferation are highly praised. President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev is a recognized leader of the world's anti-nuclear movement," K. Kedi said at the meeting with N. Nigmatulin.

Having noted that the Marshall Islands were an active participant of the anti-nuclear movement N. Nigmatulin expressed interest of Kazakhstan in strengthening of the cooperation by means coordination of the efforts in different international structures, mutual support of initiatives and positions.

"Our countries' histories in terms of nuclear tests are similar, therefore our countries have to cooperate. We are ready to render full complete support to the Parliament of Kazakhstan on the issue of nuclear disarmament," Kennedy Kedi said.