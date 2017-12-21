Nursultan Nazarbayev's new book presented in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Presentation of the new book by the President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev - Bolashakka Bagdar: rukhani zhangyru (The Course towards the Future: Modernization of Public Consciousness) was held in Astana, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the director of Kazakh Institute Strategic Studies, Zarema Shaukenova, the book came as the response to Kazakhstanis' support of the President's ideas, which indicates the popularity and timeliness of Nursultan Nazarbayev's program article.



Bolashakka Bagdar: rukhani zhangyru begins with the Course towards the Future: Modernization of Public Consciousness article, the Decree of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan on the establishment of a national commission for the implementation of the Modernization of Public Consciousness Program, and detailed information on its work.

The book also contains responses of well-known political and public figures, representatives of the scientists and foreign experts to the article published in the media.

According to her, the Presidents article is already inscribed in the history of modern Kazakhstan.

The Course towards the Future: Modernization of Public Consciousness is a logical continuation of the President's Address to the Nation The Third Modernization of Kazakhstan: Global Competitiveness, which gave a start to the reformation of the country's political system and economic modernization. At the same time, it is a new benchmark of Kazakhstan's progressive development, where the modernization of public consciousness is becoming the backbone of political and economic transformations.

According to Ms. Shaukenova, in total, 500 copies of the book were published and its electronic version will soon be available at the Institute's website.