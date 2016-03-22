Nursultan Nazarbayev’s visit to Iran to be the most important event in both countries’ relations – Iranian Ambassador Damirchilu

ASTANA. KAZINFORM As Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev stated several times, Kazakhstan considers Iran as one of its most important partners - both in the world and in the Caspian region.

In an interview to Kazinform, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Kazakhstan Mojtaba Damirchilu tells about new opportunities emerging for bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

Mr. Ambassador, how do you evaluate the current level of the relations between Iran and Kazakhstan in political and economic spheres?

The relations between Iran and Kazakhstan at the bilateral, regional and multilateral levels are characterized as positive and demonstrate stable growth. But in our opinion, with the consideration of existing opportunities, there are plenty of spheres which can help boost these relations. The mutual visits of the two countries’ high-ranking officials show the effect of the efforts taken for the development of our interaction. Lifting of some barriers, including the sanctions imposed against Iran, allowed to give a new impulse in economic relations in recent months.

Taking into consideration the existing potential and both countries’ opportunities, as well as well-developed infrastructure in railroad sector, in maritime and air communication, we expect that the level of economic relations will be increased.

In view of development of trade and economic relations between our countries, how does Iran estimate the construction of the railroad which is going to connect Kazakhstan and Iran?

Development of communication infrastructure is an important requirement and prerequisite of economic relations. Fortunately, due to the launch of Iran-Turkmenistan-Kazakhstan railroad in December 2014, Kazakhstan can easily access Iran and Persian Gulf countries. This railroad line is called to enable both countries to access to each other and let Kazakhstan closely cooperate with Iran’s neighbor countries and get an access to sea ports. This line can be also used for accession of Iran to China and Russia.

As for further exploitation of the railroad line, a trilateral commission between Iran, Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan was established. There were reached agreements on application of unified tariffs on transportation and unification of rules for time saving and cutting spending on transportation of cargo in this direction. Besides, the negotiations of these countries with China and Russia are underway now.

Do you expect improvement in bilateral trade and growth of investment activities between our countries in the nearest outlook, with the consideration of lifting economic sanctions from your country?

As I said earlier, our countries have been provided all required conditions for improving trade and investment relations. Trade and economic delegations from various countries of the world have visited Iran in the past several months for discussing joint projects. It is quite natural. Those who make necessary steps gain more profit.

We need to take measures to simplify businessmen’s trips, to eliminate customs barriers and simplify banking and insurance services in order to expand investment activity between the two countries. The last visit of the trade delegation headed by Minister of Investments and Development of Kazakhstan to Tehran as well as the visit of the Kazakh Minister of Agriculture to Tehran became important steps in implementation of both countries’ investment projects which give a hope for further development of relations.

What does Iran expect from the Kazakh President oncoming visit?

Several high-ranking delegations have already visited Iran since the sanctions were lifted, which proves the importance of developing relations with our country.

This visit of the President N.Nazarbayev will serve as a proof of intention to develop relations and discuss the implementation of some large investment and economic projects between the two countries. The visit will let us discuss elimination of the existing obstacles and problems on the way of development and sign new agreements in various spheres.

The visit of Kazakhstan President to the Islamic Republic of Iran in the nearest months will be one of the most important events in both countries’ relations. This visit will both give a new impulse to the bilateral relations and will positively impact the interaction of the two countries at the regional and international levels.

Upon conclusion, let me use this opportunity to congratulate all Kazakhstanis on our common holiday Nauryz!

Thank you for the conversation!