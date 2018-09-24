Nursultan Nazarbayev says he is a dreamer

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President Nursultan Nazarbayev says he wanted to do something for people of Kazakhstan since his university years, Kazinform reports.

The Kazakh leader shared the memories of his university years in an interview with the Television and Radio Complex of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan. A short clip of the interview was released on Facebook.



"I am a dreamer. Since childhood I've always felt that something big is coming my way. I've always had that feeling and I have no idea why. When I was a student of a Polytechnic Institute [in Karaganda] I looked at myself in the mirror sometimes in the morning and said: "You have to do something for your nation," Nursultan Nazarbayev notes in the video.