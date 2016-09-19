Nursultan Nazarbayev says there is injustice in sport

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - President Nursultan Nazarbayev met with Kazakhstani Olympic champions Dmitry Balandin, Denis Ten and Islam Bairamukov during his visit to the Khalyk Arena sports complex in Almaty city.

At the meeting, President Nazarbayev emphasized there is injustice in sport, but athletes should continue to fight.



"[At the last Olympic Games] Kazakhstan demonstrated that it is a sport state. Of course, there is injustice [in the world of big sport], but life goes on. Some athletes are banned for use of doping, others are allowed [to participate regardless]. It is totally unfair. But one has to fight. I wish you all good luck," Nursultan Nazarbayev told the Olympic champions.



The Kazakh leader also noted that Kazakhstan now has its own swimming star.



"Others will follow his [Dmitry Balandin - Rio Olympic champion in swimming] lead. I want children to go in for sport. Kazakhstan has all conditions in place - youth sports centers with playgrounds and swimming pools are opened countrywide," the Head of State added.



Dmitry Balandin, in turn, thanked President Nazarbayev for support he lends to Kazakhstani athletes. "I am truly proud I was able to justify your hopes. I would like to wish young athletes who will participate in the 2017 Winter Universiade good results and health," Balandin said.