    Nursultan Nazarbayev says what power is

    15:29, 31 July 2018
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The TV and Radio Complex of the President of Kazakhstan has released an excerpt from Nursultan Nazarbayev's interview, where he tells about the way he understands the word "power", Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The Head of State noted that various sages said that power is evil, and that money does bring happiness to a person either. Therefore, to be happy one should free oneself from all that burden and live the life of a common person.

    The President underlined that, first and foremost, power is responsibility, i.e. the higher the position, the greater the responsibility is.

     

    President of Kazakhstan President
