Nursultan Nazarbayev seen as one of most recognizable leaders in Turkic world

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Director of the Public Opinion Research Institute Botagoz Rakisheva has announced today the results of the Turkicbarometer social research during the session of the Central Asian Scientific and Expert Council of the Assembly of People of Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Prior to presenting the results of Türkicbarometer, an inter-country opinion survey was conducted in the capitals of the Turkic-speaking countries (Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Turkey, and Azerbaijan), Ms. Rakisheva mentioned that the project was initiated in 2017 by the International Turkic Academy.

She said that Turkicbarometer is an analogue of such projects as Eurobarometer, conducted by the European Union since 1974, Latinobarometer and Eurasian monitor.

Besides, according to her, the respondents were asked to name the most significant figure in the Turkic world.



"It was an open-end question, they suggested the names on their own. Each respondent mostly mentioned the President of his/her country. However, the common thing in the responses of all the six countries' citizens polled was that they mentioned two names - Mustafa Kemal Atatürk and President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev," the expert concluded.

According to last year's Turkicbarometer survey carried out in Turkey, Nursultan Nazarbayev was named as the most recognizable leader in the Turkic world. Residents of Kazakhstan, Turkey, Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, and Kyrgyzstan participated in the large-scale survey.