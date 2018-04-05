Nursultan Nazarbayev shares memories of Astana's first days

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev recalled how Astana was built, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Addressing the meeting on the further development of Astana, the Head of State highlighted that the capital's 20th Anniversary will be celebrated this year.

"It may seem that we moved to the capital as recently as yesterday. However, 20 years have already passed. This year we will celebrate the 20th Anniversary of Astana," said Nursultan Nazarbayev.

The President pointed out that the firstcomers remember how it all began.

"We came to wide open spaces, to the former town of Akmola. We know how it was before: there was this steppe, there was nothing where the new city lies now. Seeing the present city, I am amazed myself that it turned out that way," Nursultan Nazarbayev noted.

The Head of State added that the new capital was built in the center of Saryarka to make our ancestors' cherished dream come true. For now, it has turned into a city that is admired abroad including the neighboring countries.

"A great contribution to this was made by our builders, who worked day and night non-stop, installers, and others. For sure, we also deserve credit for that. We are meeting today to discuss the celebrations for the 20th Anniversary of our capital," Nursultan Nazarbayev concluded.