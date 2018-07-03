Nursultan Nazarbayev shares memories of his childhood

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev shared his childhood memories in a recently shared Instagram video, Kazinform reports.

The official Instagram account of the President's press service Akordapress posted the video.



"My village, mountains, creeks in the mountains, rivers...," says Nursultan Nazarbayev in the video. "Tulips in the mountains, poppies. The games we played, picking berries in the mountains with friends. During hard times when you lay alone at night you think about all those things. Walk through those paths again and again. I remember sitting on a horseback next to my mother. We are in the mountains and somewhere beneath us the river is signing."