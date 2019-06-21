Nursultan Nazarbayev shares recollections of offer to run USSR Cabinet

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan - Yelbasy, Nursultan Nazarbayev, said a few words about an offer to become Prime Minister of the USSR, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"At the beginning of the 1990s, the then key strongmen Gorbachev and Yeltsin offered me to become the Prime Minister of the USSR. There is still has been talk of how it would have developed if I had headed the Government of the Soviet Union. (...) At that time, I had made the most important decision in my life - from then onward, the fate of my home country of Kazakhstan became my main mission. In those years, I first thought about the importance of strategic thinking for a politician," said Nursultan Nazarbayev.

It is to be recalled that the "30 Years of Leadership" International Scientific Conference dedicated to the role and importance of Yelbasy's work and initiatives in the sustainable development of society, economic and socio-political modernization of the country is underway in Almaty.