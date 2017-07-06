Nursultan Nazarbayev, Shavkat Mirziyoyev hold a telephone conversation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev had a telephone conversation with the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Kazinform reports with reference to the press service of Akorda.

Shavkat Mirziyoyev once again congratulated Nursultan Nazarbayev on his birthday and wished him health, prosperity, and success in a high state post.

During the conversation, the heads of state discussed the state and prospects of bilateral cooperation and exchanged views on topical issues on the regional and international agenda.

The two presidents also discussed the schedule of forthcoming meetings.