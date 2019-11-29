Nursultan Nazarbayev, Shavkat Mirziyoyev meet in Tashkent

TASHKENT. KAZINFORM On the margins of the 2nd Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia in Tashkent the First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy, Nursultan Nazarbayev, held talks with President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Kazinform correspondent reports referring to the Uzbek President’s press service.

Shavkat Mirziyoyev greeted Nursultan Nazarbayev and thanked him for backing Uzbekistan’s initiative to host the meeting of the leaders of the region.

As stated there, for the past years the traditionally close ties between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan embarked on a brand new level.

In his turn, Nursultan Nazarbayev stressed that the Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia contribute to strengthening multifaceted cooperation in the region and is an efficient venue for promoting specific cooperation projects. The 1st meeting took place in 2018 in Nur-Sultan.

The parties exchanged views on pressing issues of bilateral cooperation, global and regional agenda.

As earlier reported, Nursultan Nazarbayev arrived in Tashkent to attend the 2nd Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia.