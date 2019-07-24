Nursultan Nazarbayev, Shavkat Mirziyoyev talk over phone

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has had a telephone talk with President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Kazinform reports.

NursultanNazarbayev congratulated Shavkat Mirziyoyev on his birthday and wished himstrong health and success in his work. He also wished wellbeing and prosperityto the fraternal Uzbek nation.

Thanks to theagreements reached between the two countries, the Kazakh-Uzbek multilateralcooperation has gained a new dynamics and has moved to a brand new level, thesides noted.

The partiesexpressed satisfaction over the growing volume of the bilateral trade andeconomic ties as well as over active development of the cultural-humanitarianties. Thus, year 2018 was declared as the Year of Uzbekistan in Kazakhstanwhile year 2019 was named the Year of Kazakhstan in Uzbekistan.

NursultanNazarbayev and Shavkat Mirziyoyev also discussed the acute issues of the regionalagenda.

Upon completionof the talk, the sides expressed mutual confidence in further strengthening ofthe Kazakh-Uzbek strategic relations being developed in the spirit of good-neighborhood and for thebenefit of the two countries.