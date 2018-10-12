Nursultan Nazarbayev, Shigeo Katsu had talks in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has met with Shigeo Katsu, the President of the Nazarbayev University, Akorda press service reports.

Head of the Presidential Administration Asset Issekeshev, Healthcare Minister Yelzhan Birtanov and president at the University Medical Center Corporate Fund Zhaksybai Zhumadilov also attended the meeting.



The development concept of the National Research Cancer Centre in Astana was presented there, construction of which is outlined in the President's State-of-the-Nation Address.



According to the Healthcare Minister, its construction will start this year. The advanced diagnostics and cancer treatment technologies, including laser, radiation, cell-immune therapies and other advanced techniques will be applied there.



Shigeo Katsu reported on the Nazarbayev University activities in the context of realization of the President's Address. He briefed on the plans of the Innovation Cluster and launch of the University's scientific laboratory facilities and told about the development of Nazarbayev Intellectual Schools.



Following the meeting the Head of State gave a number of tasks.



