Nursultan Nazarbayev signs amendments to law on industrial policy
11:58, 19 November 2015
ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President Nursultan Nazarbayev has signed the law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On amendments and additions to some legislative acts of Kazakhstan on issues of industrial and innovation policy", Akorda informs.
The law is aimed at the implementation of the Plan of the Nation "100 specific steps", developed to implement the five institutional reforms, and improvement of the state policy in the field of industrial and innovative activity.