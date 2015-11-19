  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Nursultan Nazarbayev signs amendments to law on industrial policy

    11:58, 19 November 2015
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President Nursultan Nazarbayev has signed the law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On amendments and additions to some legislative acts of Kazakhstan on issues of industrial and innovation policy", Akorda informs.

    The law is aimed at the implementation of the Plan of the Nation "100 specific steps", developed to implement the five institutional reforms, and improvement of the state policy in the field of industrial and innovative activity.

    Tags:
    Government of Kazakhstan Akorda presidential residence President of Kazakhstan 100 specific steps Government President
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!