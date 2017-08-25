Nursultan Nazarbayev: Situation with career advancement of civil servants improved

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has chaired a meeting discussing activities of the National Commission for Modernization today, the Akorda press service reports.

The meeting in Astana was attended by Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev, Majilis Speaker Nurlan Nigmatulin, Head of the President's Executive Office Adilbek Dzhaksybekov, MPs, heads of central state bodies and national companies.

During the meeting, Chairman of the Agency for Civil Service Affairs and Anti-Corruption Kairat Kozhamzharov, Deputy Head of the President's Executive Office Talgat Donakov, Minister of National Economy Timur Suleimenov, First Deputy Head of the President's Executive Office Marat Tazhin, and Deputy Chairman of the Senate Bektas Beknazarov presented their reports.

Following the reports' presentation by the heads of working groups, President Nazarbayev dwelled on the implementation of certain areas of the Five Institutional Reforms.

"Regarding the first reform. Based on the results of the attestation of senior corps B staff, a weak knowledge of strategic and policy documents was identified in many ministries and akimats. This concerns, first of all, the Ministries of Agriculture, Healthcare, Education and Science, and practically all akimats. The situation with career advancement of civil servants has improved. At the same time, in a number of state bodies there is a high top management turnover in connection with "teams' migration," Nursultan Nazarbayev said.

The Head of State stressed that people who previously worked with managers in different periods of time are appointed to the positions vacated "on own initiative" and instructed to take additional measures to correct these shortcomings.