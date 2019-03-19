Nursultan Nazarbayev, Sooronbay Jeenbekov talked over phone

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Nursultan Nazarbayev and President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sooronbay Jeenbekov had a telephone conversation, according to Akorda press service.

Sooronbay Jeenbekov expressed regret over Nursultan Nazarbayev's decision to step down as the Leader of Kazakhstan.



The Kyrgyz President pointed out the Kazakh President's enormous contribution to the strengthening of fraternal relations between the two nations.



The two leaders agreed to keep regular contacts in the future.