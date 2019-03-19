  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Nursultan Nazarbayev, Sooronbay Jeenbekov talked over phone

    23:41, 19 March 2019
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Nursultan Nazarbayev and President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sooronbay Jeenbekov had a telephone conversation, according to Akorda press service.

    Sooronbay Jeenbekov expressed regret over Nursultan Nazarbayev's decision to step down as the Leader of Kazakhstan.

    The Kyrgyz President pointed out the Kazakh President's enormous contribution to the strengthening of fraternal relations between the two nations.

    The two leaders agreed to keep regular contacts in the future.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation President
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!