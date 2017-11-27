Nursultan Nazarbayev, Spanish architect Santiago Calatrava meet in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev met with Spanish architect Santiago Calatrava in the Akorda presidential residence on Monday, Kazinform has learnt from the president's press service.

At the meeting, Mr. Calatrava thanked the Kazakh President for an opportunity to visit Kazakhstan and offering insight into Astana's architecture.



President Nazarbayev noted that Astana is renowned not only for its unique architecture and comfortable conditions, but also for its distinct atmosphere.



"More and more people want to live in the capital city. Astana's population is almost 1 million people. Next year we will celebrate its 20th birthday," the President said.



Well-known Spanish architect Santiago Calatrava designed futuristic buildings in many corners of the globe.