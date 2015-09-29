Nursultan Nazarbayev speaks at the UNGA in the Kazakh language

NEW YORK - ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has made a speech in the Kazakh language during the general debate of the General Assembly of the United Nations.

President stressed that 70 years ago the United Nations was set up by fifty one states, while the major part of the planet consisted of colonies and dependent territories. At present there are 193 independent countries in the world community. President Nazarbayev noted that today the UN has become a worldwide platform for conducting difficult but necessary dialogue for the sake of security and development in the world.