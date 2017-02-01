Nursultan Nazarbayev spoke to PM of Pakistan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State today spoke with the Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on the phone, Akorda press service reports.

The sides discussed the state and prospects of bilateral relations and expressed satisfaction with the implementation of agreements reached during the official visit of Prime Minister of Pakistan to Kazakhstan in August 2015.

Kazakh President and Prime Minister of Pakistan exchanged congratulations on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Pakistan.

Nawaz Sharif invited Nursultan Nazarbayev to take part in the Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization that will be held in March this year in Islamabad.

Given the presidency of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the Committee for Afghanistan as part of the republic's non-permanent membership in the UN Security Council, the two sides also exchanged views on the situation in the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan and expressed common interest in peace and stability and internal harmony in this country.

They also discussed cooperation in the framework of multilateral institutions, in particular the UN and the SCO.

The telephone conversation was initiated by the Pakistani side.