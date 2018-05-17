Nursultan Nazarbayev, Steve Wozniak debated cryptocurrency development prospects

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has met with Steve Wozniak, the co-founder of Apple Company, Akorda press service said.

The Head of State thanked Steve Wozniak for his participation in the Astana Economic Forum and highlighted his speech delivered at the plenary session.



In his turn, Steve Wozniak, expressed gratitude to President Nursultan Nazarbayev for an opportunity to participate in such a high-level meeting and share his view on global challenges.



"Currencies have never been universal unlike wireless communication for example. On the other hand, the great advantage of cryptocurrency is that it is not regulated or curbed, it becomes universal and global," he added.



Besides, the sides debated digitalization issues and prospects for the development of cryptocurrencies.