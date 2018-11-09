Nursultan Nazarbayev suggests developing bilateral tourism with Russia

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has proposed to develop bilateral tourism with Russia at the plenary session of the 15th Kazakhstan-Russia Interregional Cooperation Forum hosted by Petropavlovsk, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Experts maintain that the growth of tourism will be possible through the development of new areas. The traditional tourist resort areas have reached their recreational potential. Kazakhstan and Russia cannot keep out of these processes. We need to make good use of emerging opportunities. It is necessary to take systemic measures for the development of bilateral tourism," Nursultan Nazarbayev said.



The Head of State noted that both in Kazakhstan and Russia there are many attractive places.

"Such demand should breed high-quality supply. Despite the fact that [we] are jointly making major efforts to develop tourism, there are some other issues that need to be discussed. For instance, modernizing the border crossings on our borders for comfortable movement of tourists, improving the logistics and transport infrastructure of tourism, developing tourism in the Caspian Sea through joint efforts, facilitating the development of space tourism, etc.," said the Head of State.



Nursultan Nazarbayev added that it is necessary "to provide added momentum to the development of cooperation in the field of tourism".

"Our governments should work along this avenue. The geography, history, and sociocultural proximity create absolutely favorable conditions for this," President Nazarbayev emphasized.

