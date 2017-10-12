Nursultan Nazarbayev sums up results of talks in Sochi
"We mapped out plans for further work, outlined the promising areas for the digitization of our countries. Kazakhstan, Russia, and Belarus reached an agreement on joint efforts in this regard," the President of Kazakhstan said.
Nursultan Nazarbayev noted that Kazakhstan is expected to host a meeting on issues of digitization next year.
Besides, the Head of State told about the results of the meeting with German entrepreneurs. There, agreements to build up Kazakh-German relations in various economic sectors were reached.
In addition, the President of Kazakhstan underscored the importance of the meeting with Vladimir Putin.
"The relations between Russia and Kazakhstan are at the highest level. We reached an agreement on the joint implementation of the program in Baikonur. Moreover, it is planned to lay an oil pipeline to Uzbekistan," said Nursultan Nazarbayev.
The head of state said that during the negotiations they also discussed further use of Kazakhstan's transit transport potential in view of the Eurasian corridor development.