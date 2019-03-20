Nursultan Nazarbayev talks over phone with Dmitry Medvedev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of the Nation Nursultan Nazarbayev has had a telephone conversation with Chairman of the Government of the Russian Federation Dmitry Medvedev, the Akorda press service reports.

Medvedev highly appreciated historical contribution of Nursultan Nazarbayev to the development of Kazakhstan-Russia relations and development of Eurasian integration.



Nursultan Nazarbayev and Dmitry Medvedev agreed on continuation of regular ties in the future.