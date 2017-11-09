Nursultan Nazarbayev tells about his favorite sport

KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM The President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev, visited a tennis center on the second day of his working trip to Kostanay region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The new center was built in Kostanay in 2015 with a view to make tennis more popular among the local population. The construction costs amounted to KZT 788 million.



The Head of State met and talked with young tennis players. Nursultan Nazarbayev told the athletes about his keenness of tennis.



"Tennis is my favorite sport. A while back, I used to be very keen on it. And I always say that only an educated and healthy person will succeed. Therefore, young people should be active in sports. Invite your friends to go in for sports more actively!" the President said.

The Head of State reminded of the global achievements of the Kazakh athletes as an example for the young athletes and wished them success in tennis.

