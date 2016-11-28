Nursultan Nazarbayev tells about the role of CSTO

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - In an interview to Russia-24 TV channel President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev emphasized the role of the Collective Security Treaty Organization in counteraction to global terrorism and extremism. "We spoke about it. The small territory of the ISIS, several tens of thousands of people.. It is possible to win when the world community unites the forces, especially large states. In the meantime we have separation and desintegration. Extremist forces use this", Nursultan Nazarbayev said.

According to the President of Kazakhstan where there is desintegration, there are risks. "We can avoid any danger if we create a normal coalition and pull hard all together. It is possible to resolve this issue. However if anything arises then we will address it. And the CSTO will be involved", Nursultan Nazarbayev said emphasizing the role of the Collective Security Treaty Organization.

Nursultan Nazarbayev noted, the CSTO voluntary consolidation: "It is not a military block. It is a necessary organization. Especially now when we feel the impact of terrorism, extremism in the world", Nursultan Nazarbayev shared opinion.