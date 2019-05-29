  • kz
    Nursultan Nazarbayev thanks EAEU leaders for confidence

    14:10, 29 May 2019
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Nursultan Nazarbayev, the First President of Kazakhstan-Leader of the Nation, thanked the Presidents of the Eurasian Economic Union member states for their support and awarding him the title of the Honorary Chairman of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council.

    "I highly appreciate the initiative, proposed by Vladimir Putin, to award me the title of the Honorary Chairman of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council. I express gratitude to all of you for such an initiative. To the best of my abilities and upon experience we have gained in the CIS and EAEU, I will do my best to be beneficial to all of you, especially to our economic Union," Nazarbayev told at today's Council sitting.

