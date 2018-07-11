Nursultan Nazarbayev thanks residents of Mangistau rgn for gift to Astana

AKTAU. KAZINFORM - Governor of Mangistau region Yeraly Tugzhanov received a letter of gratitude from President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev. The Head of State extended greetings to all Mangistau residents on the 20th Anniversary of Astana and thanked them for the House of Friendship, the governor's press service said.

"Within the framework of "Regions' Gifts to Astana" Program, Mangistau region presented a special gift. Interethnic harmony, friendship, and peace are the main treasure for Kazakhstan. In this regard, I am sure that the Friendship House, a gift of Mangistau region, will facilitate the strengthening of the solidarity of our unified multi-ethnic people. I convey my heartfelt appreciation to you and all the residents of the region for the significant contribution to the prosperity of Astana. I wish good health and well-being to all of you!" the letter says.



The new Friendship House is a three-story building. On the ground floor, there is an exhibition hall, an event hall, and offices of Qoghamdyk Kelіsim (‘Social Consensus') Governmental Organization and social structures of the Assembly of People of Kazakhstan. On the second floor, there is a conference hall, a museum, and offices of ethnocultural associations. Choreographic hall, vocal studio, dining room, and employees' room are on the ground floor.

The gift from Mangistau region will adorn the heart of our country, Astana, and will delight guests and residents with its beauty.